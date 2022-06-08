NJPW Strong to Crown First-Ever Inaugural Tag Team Champions

Next month, the first-ever NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions will be crowned.

On Sunday, June 19, at the Ignition tapings in Los Angeles, NJPW will feature an eight-team single elimination tournament to crown the first-ever NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions.

On Sunday, July 24, at the High Alert tapings in Charlotte, the competition will conclude and the first champions will be crowned.

NJPW Strong will now have two titles that are only available through the company. Tom Lawlor defeated Brody King in the finals of the 2021 New Japan Cup USA to become the inaugural champion of the NJPW Strong Openweight Title in April 2021. Lawlor held the title for 387 days before losing it to Fred Rosser on May 15 in Philadelphia at Collision.

There’s no indication yet on which teams will compete in the event, which kicks off on June 19 near Los Angeles, but the brackets will be disclosed soon, according to NJPW.

The tournament announcement is below, as well as the updated line-up for the Ignition tapings on June 19:

– The NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles tournament begins

– Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuya Uemura vs. Jay White and Hikuleo

– JR Kratos vs. Jordan Cruz

– Jonah vs. Taylor Rust

– David Finlay, Ren Narita and Mascara Dorada (fka Gran Metalik) vs. Lucas Riley, Adrian Quest and Negro Casas

– Fred Yehi vs. Bateman

– Barrett Brown and Misterioso vs. Kevin Knight and The DKC