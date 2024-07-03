NJPW Tamashii Announces Oceania Cup Event For Next Month

NJPW Tamashii recently announced that their Oceania Cup event will take place on Friday, August 16th in Sydney, Australia, with the winner receiving the first-ever NJPW Oceania Cup.

It was also announced that tickets for the show will be available this Thursday at 11AM via TicketSearch.

NJPW Tamashii wrote, “#njpwTAMASHII returns to Sydney on Friday August 16 with the NJPW OCEANIA CUP

A tournament featuring 8 of the top Heavyweights in the Oceania region with the winner receiving the first ever NJPW Oceania Cup!

Available this Thursday at 11am via TicketSearch.”

You can check out the post below.