NJPW World Tag League Night 6 Results (12/3/22), Updated Standings

On December 3rd, New Japan Pro-Wrestling presented Night 6 of the World Tag League Tournament at the Kakogawa Gymnasium in Hyogo, Japan.
Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) are tied as the top of the standings with TMDK (Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls). TMDK received an automatic 2 points by forfeit due to Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale having to withdraw from the tournament. Aussie Open faced a must win scenario if they wanted to remain tied atop the standings with TMDK.
The main event of Night 6 featured the team of Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano facing SANADA and Tetsuya Naito. Both teams had 6 points each going into night 6.
The teams of Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd and EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi were both looking for their first victory of the tournament.
Here are the results, updated standings and highlights for NJPW World Tag League Night 6:
- Bad Luck Fale defeated Ryohei Oiwa
- Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls defeated Oskar Leube and Kosei Fujita
- El Desperado , DOUKI, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Ace Austin, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo
- Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Titan and BUSHI defeated KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Tomoaki Honma, and Master Wato
- World Tag League: Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) (5-1) defeated Alex Coughlin and Gabriel Kidd (0-6)
- World Tag League: Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI (4-2) defeated Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan
- World Tag League: EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi (1-5) defeated Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer (3-3)
- World Tag League: Tetsuya Naito and SANADA (4-2) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano (3-3)
World Tag League Updated Standings
- Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (5-1, 10 pts)
- Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (5-1, 10 pts)
- Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (4-2, 8 pts)
- Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (4-2, 8 pts)
- Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (3-3, 6 pts)
- Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (3-3, 6 pts)
- Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3, 6 pts)
- EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (1-5, 0 pts)
- Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-6, 0 pts)
- Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (withdrawn)
