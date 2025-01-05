NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty Results – January 5, 2025

With Wrestle Kingdom 19 now in the books, the wrestling world turns its attention to what could be the most monumental co-promotional event in history: Wrestle Dynasty 2025.

This historic event takes place live, tonight, Sunday, January 5, from the iconic Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, and will stream globally on NJPW World and TrillerTV.

Wrestle Dynasty 2025 brings together some of the biggest names and promotions in wrestling, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, World Wonder Ring Stardom, and CMLL. The card features an array of highly anticipated matches:

The Women’s International Cup , showcasing one star from four different promotions.

, showcasing one star from four different promotions. A Title vs. Title Match between Mercedes Moné and Mina Shirakawa.

between Mercedes Moné and Mina Shirakawa. Kenny Omega’s return to the ring in a showdown against Gabe Kidd.

An IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match , with Zack Sabre Jr. defending his title against Ricochet.

, with Zack Sabre Jr. defending his title against Ricochet. And much more!

Stay tuned as live results and updates from this groundbreaking event will be posted in real-time. Refresh this page frequently to catch all the latest action as it unfolds!

Live Results:

Pre-Show –

* Women’s International Cup 4 Way Match: Persephone (CMLL) Vs. Momo Watanabe (Stardom) vs. Willow Nightingale (NJPW) vs. Athena (ROH)

All four superstars have their moments, with some high-flying action inside and outside the ring. Nightingale’s power has been on full display throughout the match.

After some more big spots, Athena hit a flying stunner on Nightingale from the top rope. Athena had the pinfall when the referee was pulled out of the ring.

With the referee distracted outside, Wantanabe hit Athena with a bat and then completed a suplex for the three count.

Winner: Moto Watanabe

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Sons Of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) (c) vs. House of Torture (SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

The champions have taken control of the action and match early on. Guevara is showcasing his high-flying ability.

The heels came back with underhanded tactics and controlled most of the match.

The finish came with a huge Senton from the top rope by Guevara onto Kanemaru. Rhodes made the cover for the pinfall to retain their championship.

Winner: Sons Of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara)

Main Card –

* Eight-Man Lucha Gauntlet Match:

Hechicero vs. Kosei Fujita starts off the match.

Soberano Jr is the next entrant.

The next entrant is Master Wato.

Mascara Dorada is next.

Taiji Ishimori is the next entrant.

The next entrant is Titan.

El Desperado is the final contestant.

Every competitor comes out to El Desperado and attacks him on the ramp down to the ring. Now, in the ring, everyone takes turns completing moves on him.

Lucha Libre matches are always fun, with high intensity and great action. This match absolutely delivered!

Taiji Ishimori pinned the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Champion El Desperado to win the Gauntlet Match.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori

* Exhibition Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Katsuyori Shibata

Both wrestlers start trying to get the better of the other with tie-ups. There is only a five-minute time limit.

Both wrestlers go chop for chop on each other for the remainder of the match. The match ended in a draw.

Winner: Time-Limit Draw

* IWGP STRONG Women’s & RPW Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match:Mercedes Mone (NJPW Champion) vs. Mina Shirakawa (RPW Champion)

Mone got off to an early start in the match with a submission and suicide dive through the second rope onto Mina.

The offense was short-lived, as Mina targeted Mone’s knee and began working on it.

Mone has some moments. However, Mina continues to control the majority of the match. Mina has tried everything to put Mone away but has been unsuccessful.

Mone finally hits her Mone Maker on Mina Shirakawa to pick up the pinfall and win the RPW Undisputed Women’s Championship.

Winner: Mercedes Mone (Title Change)

* David Finlay vs. Brody King

Brody King showcases his power early in the match. Finlay takes out King’s leg and is working on it. King’s strength and explosiveness are the difference in the match, which helps him take control of the match.

Finlay comes back and takes the fight to King outside the ring. King stifles the momentum as King retakes control.

Both men have opportunities and near falls in the match. Finlay is finally able to gain the momentum he needs. He hits King with a Powerbomb, and then a knee to the chest for the pinfall win.

Winner: David Finlay

* Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Castagnoli attacks Umino from behind on the ramp on his way to the ring. Castagnoli gets Umino into the ring to start the match. Castagnoli is manhandling Umino.

Castagnoli has completely controlled this match, punishing Umino on the outside and inside the ring.

Umino finally creates offense and completes a DDT to Castagnoli from the guard rail onto the floor outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Umino has some momentum for a short period before Castagnoli regains control. He performs his patented Spin on Umino but cannot keep him down.

After some near falls, Umino hits a Death Rider to pick up the pinfall and win.

Winner: Shota Umino

* NEVER Openweight & AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) (w/Don Calis) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Both wrestlers are feeling each other out, trying to use their strength to take control. Takeshita gets the better of Ishii and takes early control of the match.

Ishii makes a short comeback. The action is fast-paced and excellent. After some counters and reversals by both wrestlers, Takeshita takes back control.

Ishii is being punished a lot but will not stay down. Ishii takes back control but cannot keep Takeshita down. We continue to go back and forth.

The ending came when Takeshita connected with his Raging Fire finisher to win and retain his championship in what I feel was easily the match of the night so far.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

* Vacant IWGP Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) vs. Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi