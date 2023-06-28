NJPW’s Hiromu Takahashi Challenges Top AEW Stars

Hiromu Takahashi, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, has issued a challenge to AEW’s Darby Allin and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry.

Takahashi called out Allin and Perry in a backstage promo following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, as seen below.

“I’m glad I was able to come this year. But our match was one that could hardly be called Forbidden Door. So, next time, it doesn’t have to be the Forbidden Door. AEW, don’t you want this belt? Darby Allin, Jungle Boy or whoever wants this belt, come and get it!,” Takahashi said.

As of this writing, Allin and Perry have not answered to the challenge.

Takahashi teamed with Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemates BUSHI and Shingo Takagi to defeat United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP) at Forbidden Door II. Allin defeated Le Suzuki Gods (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Minoru Suzuki) with the help of Sting and Tetsuya Naito, but Perry fell short against IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA.