NWA Cares For Cooper 2023 Lineup For Charity Show For Highland Park Victims

You can officially pencil in some matches for the upcoming NWA charity event next month.

As noted, the National Wrestling Alliance announced a NWA Cares For Cooper charity event, where the proceeds will go to benefit the victims of the horrific Highland Park shooting one-year ago in Highland Park, Illinois.

Featured below is the complete lineup for the NWA Cares For Cooper 2023 charity event on July 8 in Highland Park, Ill.

NWA CARES FOR COOPER (7/8/2023)

-Kamille vs Natalia Markova NWA Women’s Championship-EC3 vs. Jordan Clearwater for the NWA National Championship-Missa Kate & Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kenzie & Kylie Paige for the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship-The Country Gentlemen vs. SVGS for the NWA United States Tag Team Championship-Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch vs. Daisky Kill & Talos-Alex Taylor & Silas Mason vs. Joe alonzo & Mario Pardua-Ruthie Jay vs. Angelina Love-Gaagz The Gymp vs. Psycho Boy Fodder vs. Eric Jackson