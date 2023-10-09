NWA Embarks On Exodus Pro Midwest Territory System Revival

The following press release was sent to PWMania.com:

NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE EMBARKS ON HISTORIC TERRITORY SYSTEM REVIVAL UNDER LEADERSHIP OF PRESIDENT WILLIAM PATRICK CORGAN

● The first affiliate territory for the Lightning One era is NWA Exodus Pro Midwest

● Territory is lead by NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion EC3

● More territories are being explored domestically and internationally

CLEVELAND, OH – In a move marking a pivotal moment in the history of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), President William Patrick Corgan has announced the revival of the promotion’s territorial system, a cherished tradition for the NWA, which harkens back to the roots of professional wrestling and the alliance’s formation 75 years ago. The move is aimed at fostering collaboration, unity and the development of future wrestling stars. The inaugural affiliate territory to join this initiative is NWA Exodus Pro Midwest, under the stewardship of none other than the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion, EC3.

In a statement reflecting the essence of this moment, Billy Corgan remarked, “We are returning to the collaboration that defined the NWA, embracing a model that not only honors our rich history but also propels us into a future of young stars. This initial undertaking with NWA Exodus Pro, as well as all our affiliate promotions to come, will play a pivotal role in who appears on NWA television in the future, as well as affording those affiliate promotions consistent access to all the top NWA champions and superstars.”

NWA Exodus Pro Midwest, led by the illustrious NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion EC3, will see its Men’s Heavyweight Championship officially recognized by the NWA—a testament to the gravity of this new chapter in NWA history. This collaboration not only signifies a mutual partnership but also symbolizes a shared commitment to the growth and evolution of professional wrestling.

EC3 expressed his excitement, stating, “I am honored to lead NWA Exodus Pro Midwest into this new chapter. I’ve long sought a way to create a platform of opportunity for up and coming talent to “tell their story.” With the WPC and the NWA, I have the right partner and wrestling’s most important legacy. To have the NWA’s brand, create shows, and cultivate talent, especially in the Midwest region, is something I’m incredibly passionate about. Together, we will pave the way for a future that respects the traditions of the past while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Dare I say, we can “control the narrative.”

The inaugural celebration of this historic affiliation will be marked by “NWA Presents: Samhain” on October 28, 2023, hosted at TempleLive in Cleveland. Fans can secure their tickets and pay-per-view access by visiting NWATix.com and Fite.TV.

“NWA Presents: Samhain” promises to be the most intense and physical pay-per-view of the modern era, and will have the Sinister Minister Father James Mitchell as host and master of ceremonies.

Matches for “NWA Presents: Samhain” include:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match

EC3 © vs Thom Latimer w/ Kamille

NWA World Women’s Championship Match

Kenzie Paige © vs Ruthie Jay

NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Colby Corino © vs Joe Alonzo

The FIRST EVER NWA World Tag Team ‘Knights of the Round Table’ Tables Match

BFT w/ Aron Stevens © vs Knox and Murdoch

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Pretty Empowered’s Ella Envy and Kylie Paige © vs Natalia Markova and Taylor Rising

Pick Your Poison Tag Team Match

Brothers of Funstruction & the Insane Clown Posses’s Violent J vs La Rebelion & Wrestling Legend Vampiro

Other talents scheduled to appear: NWA National Heavyweight Champion Silas Mason, NWA United States Tag Team Champions Daisy Kill and Talos, Chris Adonis, The Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J, wrestling legend Vampiro, The Brothers of Funstruction Yabo and Rufo, NWA Women’s Television Champion Max the Impaler, Kerry Morton, Alex Taylor, plus some special talent announcements to be made in the coming days.