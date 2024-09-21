NWA To Change Venue For Their Weekly NWA Powerrr Television Show

WEDU PBS CEO Paul Grove spoke with the Tampa Bay Times on a number of topics, including how NWA will be changing the venue of where they hold their weekly Powerrr television show to the WEDU-PBS Studio in Tampa, Florida.

Grove said, “We are excited to welcome the NWA to produce ‘NWA Powerrr’ and host in-person matches at our state-of-the-art production studios. The NWA team has been incredibly professional, and it’s been a pleasure to support Tampa’s vibrant wrestling community.”

The change in venue for NWA’s weekly television program will begin next month, with two back-to-back nights of NWA Powerrr tapings set to take place on Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6. About 6 hours of footage will be taped and will broken down in 12 total episodes to air on The CW Network.