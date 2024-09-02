NWA Touts NWA 76 Sellout Following Saturday’s PPV

NWA (the National Wrestling Alliance) issued a press release publicizing that their NWA 76 PPV event had sold out.

‘NWA 76’ Sells Out Philadelphia’s Legendary 2300 Arena

National Wrestling Alliance Makes Triumphant Return to Philly with Anniversary Spectacular

The National Wrestling Alliance packed the house Aug. 31, 2024. NWA 76 celebrated “History, Legacy & Tradition” with a night of hard-hitting pro wrestling action in front of a sold-out crowd at Philadelphia’s iconic 2300 Arena. The anniversary spectacular commemorated nearly eight decades of National Wrestling Alliance action. Filled with big name returns, debuts, championship matches and history-in-the-making, NWA 76 was a triumphant return to Philadelphia for pro wrestling’s most legendary promotion.

The entire event was filmed to air on future releases of NWA’s flagship weekly broadcast NWA Powerrr. With new episodes debuting every Tuesday on The CW, fans everywhere can witness the action, excitement and surprises of NWA 76.

However, there’s nothing like experiencing the National Wrestling Alliance live and in-person. NWA films all-new episodes of NWA Powerrr Oct. 5-6, 2024, in Tampa.

The NWA’s next Signature Live Event is Samhain 2. This second-annual Halloween show is slated Oct. 28 at the renowned Robart’s Arena in Sarasota, FL.

Tickets are on sale now.