NWA vs. AAA Set for Music Festival Headlined by The Smashing Pumpkins

The NWA and AAA will square off at a music festival headlined by The Smashing Pumpkins, a band owned by NWA President Billy Corgan.

The World Is a Vampire Festival has been scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico. Pre-sale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster on Monday, November 28, with general on-sale beginning the following day.

The event’s flyer promises “a never-seen-before clash between” the NWA and AAA.

There hasn’t been any word on NWA vs. AAA matches for the festival. Interpol, Turnstile, Peter Hook & The Light, Deafheaven, The Warning, Ekkstacy, Chelsea Wolfe, Margaritas Podridas, In The Valley Below, El Shirota, and Acid Waves are among the other acts advertised.

The festival flyer is available below: