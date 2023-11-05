NWA’s CW Television Contract May Be Jeopardized Due To Cocaine Spot At Samhain PPV

The news that Billy Corgan’s NWA had landed two deals to air programming on The CW Network sparked some interest last week. However, that deal appears to be in jeopardy following a contentious spot at the NWA Samhain pay-per-view last weekend.

According to Haus of Wrestling, a cocaine segment with Jim Mitchell irritated people at The CW, and there is now “an active push by those higher-up at The CW” for NWA programming to only air on The CW app rather than their linear TV channel. If this happens, it will be disastrous for the promotion and may result in them having less visibility on their YouTube channel than they do now.

The controversial segment featured Jim Mitchell sitting at a table with women drinking alcohol around him. During the segment, it appeared that Mitchell was snorting cocaine from the table before passing it around to everyone else.

After the spot aired, The CW was reportedly inundated with social media comments, and there is now a “90% chance” that the planned NWA reality show and Powerrr show will be moved to the app.

Furthermore, Haus of Wrestling reports that Corgan paid for the reality show, not The CW, and that Corgan was optimistic about the exposure from being on The CW helping the company sell tickets to their shows as well as improve merchandise sales. There was also hope that if the first season of the reality show did well, they would be able to secure guaranteed funding for season two.

The fact that the reality series would include Corgan’s wedding was a big selling point for The CW, according to Haus of Wrestling. The pro wrestling aspects of the series would be included as long as there was an agreement that Corgan’s wedding would be included. Clearly, moving the NWA’s programming to The CW app would be a major setback for the company’s plans.