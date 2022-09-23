ODB Comments on Blood in Wrestling, Incident With Her Food Truck, Her Flask

Former Impact Wrestling star ODB recently spoke with Just Alyx in an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, ODB shared her thoughts on blood in wrestling:

“I’m not a fan of it, especially when women bleed. I don’t think there’s any need for it. It’s overdone now. So where do you go from there? I think it’s disgusting. I don’t like it. Because it’s just done too much. I don’t think any woman in professional wrestling should bleed.”

She addressed the incident with her food truck burning down:

“Yes, in 2019 I believe. But, honestly, it ended up being the best thing that ever happened to me. Someone from above blew that b*tch up. Haha. It sucked at first. But, the way I see it, my business was expanding and I was growing out of that food trailer. But I figured there was no way I was going to get a food truck for a while. Once the fire happened and the wrestling fans came out in support and I started wrestling and bar-tending again, I got my dream food truck. I haven’t looked back. You don’t realize how loved you are until something bad happens. I mean, Mick Foley and DDP helped me out. DDP calling me the next day was like, ‘WTF?’ Haha. Pretty cool. I felt pretty awesome.”

ODB also had the following to say regarding what was in her flask:

“You gotta read my book and find out. I did not have water in there I can tell you that, haha. That said, I was never drunk. I never put anyone in any real danger during our matches. But I had to be real. Sting asked me backstage one time what was in the flask. I asked him, ‘Hey, you want some?” He said no. Then I was like, ‘you p*ssy!’ And my music hit. I go to Eric Young and was like, “I just called Sting a p*ssy! GO!” Haha.”

ODB recently published a new book which you can order today on her website. You can also watch the full interview with Just Alyx below.



