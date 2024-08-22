Opening Match For Tonight’s TNA iMPACT Revealed (8/22/2024)

As the road to TNA Emergence 2024 continues, where the Ultimate X match will return with the X-Division Championship on-the-line, the opening match for the August 22 episode of TNA iMPACT has been revealed.

And it will impact that very match.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the Frankie Kazarian vs KUSHIDA vs. Hammerstone triple-threat Ultimate X qualifying match will start off the TNA iMPACT broadcast tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+.

Featured below is the complete advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA vs. Hammerstone (Ultimate X Qualifier)

* Alisha Edwards vs. Rosemary

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Laredo Kid vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jai Vidal (Ultimate X Qualifier)

* The Hardy Boys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) vs. The System (Moose & JDC)

* Rhino, PCO & Xia Brookside vs. Matt Cardona, Steph De Lander & TBD