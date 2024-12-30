Orange Cassidy Reflects On AEW Worlds End Loss, Sets Sights On Hangman Page

Top AEW star Orange Cassidy, who came up short in the main event of this past Saturday night’s Worlds End PPV, took part in the Worlds End post-show media scrum to talk about a number of topics including his loss at Worlds End and how he plans on going after “Hangman” Adam Page next to find whatever it is he is missing.

Cassidy said, “I don’t know what I’m doing. I don’t know why I’m here. Whatever I’ve been doing has not been working. But…I’m going to keep showing up and find whatever it is I’m missing, and this Wednesday on Dynamite, I should probably start with Hangman.”

You can check out Cassidy’s comments below.