Orange Cassidy Says He Takes A Lot Of Pride In Being An Original

Orange Cassidy enjoys the creative freedom he has in All Elite Wrestling.

The “Freshly Squeezed” one certainly takes full and complete advantage of every bit of that creative freedom, as AEW fans have seen over his tenure in the promotion.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez on 98.5 KLUC out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the AEW International Champion spoke about the luxury of having creative freedom with his character and on-screen work in AEW.

“I would not be able to have thrived the way I am in AEW if it was another place,” he said. “AEW let me be me. They let me do what I want to do. I believed in it. My style is my style. I take a lot of pride in it that no one can say, ‘Oh, Orange Cassidy wrestles like this. Orange Cassidy is a guy like this, who came before me.’”

Cassidy continued, “I take a lot of pride in being an original. I didn’t think that was gonna happen after a year, but I just did what I wanted to do. I knew if I liked what I was doing, other people were eventually going to like it, and yeah, there’s gonna be people on the internet that say stuff but like, I care about the people that are in the seats and watching on TV.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.