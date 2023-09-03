Orange Cassidy Talks About Being Unpredictable, Moxley Match At ALL OUT

Orange Cassidy is unpredictable.

But so is Jon Moxley.

The “Freshly Squeezed” one spoke about that fact during an appearance on the ‘Rasslin podcast to promote tonight’s AEW International Championship match at AEW ALL OUT 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

During the discussion, Cassidy spoke about how he keeps his opponents on their toes by being unpredictable.

“That’s the thing, I like to take pride in the fact that, when I wrestle, my opponents don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said. “That’s why I’m very successful. I feel that I always keep them guessing. I’m unpredictable. Jon Moxley is the same. You don’t know what Jon Moxley is going to do. He has a lot of weapons.”

He also admitted that because Moxley is the same way, he isn’t sure what to expect going into tonight’s title tilt in Chi-Town.

“There are things I haven’t shown, there are things he hasn’t shown,” he said. “It’s actually the unpredictability of it that we don’t know what’s going to happen, I think that’s what you can expect. I really don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.