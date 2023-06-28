Orange Cassidy’s Partners For AEW Dynamite Match Revealed

“Done.”

Those were the closing words from Tony Schiavone after interviewing Orange Cassidy backstage at the venue for tonight’s post-Forbidden Door 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

During the interview, Schiavone mentioned Daniel Garcia’s challenge to Cassidy for a Trios match on tonight’s show, and how the AEW International Champion needed to find two partners because Best Friends aren’t in town and Bandido is injured.

The “Freshly Squeezed” one turned and tapped a nearby Keith Lee on the shoulder and asked him if he wanted to be on his team. Lee agreed. Cassidy then looked over Lee’s shoulder and got El Hijo del Vikingo as his other teammate.

