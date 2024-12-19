Original Plans For The War Raiders’ WWE Return Revealed

Ivar of the War Raiders recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed their return to WWE after significant injuries sidelined both himself and Erik. The duo made their comeback on the October 14th episode of Raw, though they were originally slated to return a month earlier. Here are the highlights from Ivar’s interview:

On his singles run in 2023 before getting injured: “When I had this opportunity to do the singles run, it was going well. I had a conversation with Triple H where he said, ‘Hey, how about we start like, pulling back off of the heavy viking stuff, slowly, so slowly peeling some of those layers off so we can tell more stories with you.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s great.’ So as we started to do that, I got hurt again.”

On the original plans for their return: “Erik and I were ready to come back. We were actually scheduled to return in Calgary. The Calgary Raw. At the last second, they pulled our travel and said they were gonna hold off on it. They said nothing but, ‘We’re just gonna hold off for better creative.’…..The next week, we get a phone call, ‘Hey, how do you guys feel about coming back as The War Raiders?’ We were like, ‘Yeah, that sounds good.’”

You can check out the complete interview below: