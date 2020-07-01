Original Plans For This Week’s WWE RAW Changed, Several Superstars Miss Tapings

WWE reportedly changed plans for this week’s RAW episode, which could have been related to the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases from the company.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick were originally scheduled to be on the show in person, but they ended up airing a segment from their home to continue the feud with Seth Rollins.

It’s also worth noting that several stars who are currently featured in key storylines did not appear, but their programs continued, including Randy Orton, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Austin Theory, Liv Morgan, and Natalya.

It was also interesting that SmackDown ring announcer Greg Hamilton worked RAW this week. Red brand ring announcer Mike Rome was not on last night’s show.

Not all of these absences are related to the coronavirus test results, according to Observer Radio. However, there are a number of wrestlers who are skipping WWE TV tapings right now while the pandemic is going on, such as Riddick Moss, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Regarding Morgan and Natalya missing the show, it was noted that they were on a boat trip with Mandy Rose and family members. As PWMania.com reported on Friday at this link, Natalya and her WWE Producer husband Tyson Kidd were asked to miss Friday and Saturday’s TV tapings as a precautionary measure after Kidd came to last Thursday’s COVID-19 testing with a fever. Kidd and Natalya both tested negative for the virus, and that may have been after taking two different tests, but WWE wanted them to skip the weekend tapings just to be safe, even though Natalya was fine.

It’s likely that Liv and Ruby Riott would have reunited to face The IIconics on last night’s RAW but WWE went with Riott losing to Peyton Royce instead.

WWE is scheduled to tape two weeks worth of WWE NXT on Wednesday, which will be the Great American Bash episodes, and then two episodes of SmackDown on Thursday, along with two episodes of 205 Live. They will then tape two episodes of RAW and Main Event on Friday.

Stay tuned for updates on the COVID-19 situation in WWE and this week’s tapings.