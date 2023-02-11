Over 50 Superstars Revealed for WWE 2K23, Updated Roster

This week, 2K announced several new playable Superstars for the WWE 2K23 video game.

At least 50 WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and other stars have been confirmed for the WWE 2K23 roster. The current roster is available below.

WWE 2K23 will be available for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows on March 17. The game’s cover features John Cena, and his career will be the focus of the 2K Showcase mode. The standard edition will be available, as well as Deluxe and Icon editions. Click here to view the most recent “Your Time Is Now!” gameplay trailer, which includes WarGames footage and more.

As of today, the following Superstars are confirmed to be playable in WWE 2K23:

* Alba Fyre

* Alexa Bliss

* Asuka

* Austin Theory

* Bad Bunny (pre-order bonus)

* Batista

* Bayley

* Becky Lynch

* Beth Phoenix

* Bianca Belair

* Bobby Lashley

* Booker T

* Bret Hart

* Brie Bella

* Brock Lesnar

* Bron Breakker

* Carmelo Hayes

* Charlotte Flair

* Chyna

* Cody Rhodes

* Cora Jade

* Damian Priest

* Drew McIntyre

* Edge

* Grayson Waller

* GUNTHER

* Hulk Hogan

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Uso

* John Cena

* Kevin Owens

* Kofi Kingston

* Kurt Angle

* Lita

* Liv Morgan

* Logan Paul

* Molly Holly

* Nikki Bella

* Nikkita Lyons

* Randy Orton

* Randy Savage

* Rhea Ripley

* Rob Van Dam

* Roman Reigns

* Ronda Rousey

* Roxanne Perez

* Sami Zayn

* Seth Rollins

* Shawn Michaels

* Shayna Baszler

* Sheamus

* Shotzi

* Steve Austin

* The Miz

* The Rock

* The Undertaker

* Xavier Woods

* Zelina Vega

* Zoey Stark