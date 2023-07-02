Owen Hart Cup Updates: Three More Stars Advance In Men’s Tournament

You can officially pencil in three more semifinalists in the ongoing Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, three quarterfinal bouts in the Owen Hart Cup tourney took place.

The show saw Powerhouse Hobbs defeat Dustin Rhodes, Ricky Starks beat Juice Robinson and Samoa Joe best Roderick Strong, all advancing to the next round of the tourney with CM Punk, who emerged victorious against Satoshi Kojima in an additional quarterfinal tourney bout at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2.

As noted, Hobbs vs. Starks and Punk vs. Joe in semifinal bouts in the Owen Hart Cup tourney have been announced for next Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

