PAC’s First AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Airing on Dark and Dynamite

The first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Title defense will take place on AEW Dark next Tuesday and Fyter Fest Night One edition of AEW Dynamite the following night.

As previously mentioned, the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC will defend his title against Shota Umino in this Sunday’s live RevPro tournament in Sheffield, England.

The full Umino vs. PAC fight will air on Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode, and highlights will air the following night on Dynamite, according to an update from AEW President Tony Khan.

“In Sheffield @RevProUK, the @AEW All-Atlantic Title will be at stake: @BASTARDPAC vs @Shooter_US! We’ll have the full match on #AEWDark Tuesday + highlights on #AEWDynamite Wednesday! I expect a great title fight!,” Khan wrote.

PAC won the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion after defeating Miro, Malakai Black, and NJPW’s Clark Connors, who he made submit for the win in a Fatal 4 Way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Umino also competed at Forbidden Door, losing in a six-man match to Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki while teaming with Eddie Kingston and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

PAC will then defend his title for the second time on Friday, July 22 at OTT’s Poetry Slam event in Dublin, Ireland. That evening, he’ll go up against LJ Cleary.

Khan mentioned in a recent interview that PAC will defend the championship on an international scale, referring to it as a “travelling championship.”

