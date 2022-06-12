Paige Comments On AEW Possibility and Not Being Medically Cleared By WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Paige stated on Friday that her time with WWE would end on July 7. WWE has made the decision not to re-sign her.

Paige hinted at returning to the ring earlier this year, but it’s unclear whether she’ll do so because WWE’s doctor won’t medically clear her due to her spinal stenosis.

Paige made some additional statements concerning her future on her Twitch feed. Despite the fact that she hasn’t been medically cleared, she claims to be in good health.

“It’s so healthy. I feel like I’m the most healthy I’ve been in my whole career. I feel I can compete again, 1000%.”

Regarding potentially going to AEW, Paige said, “Sure, if the money is right [laughs].”

Paige went into greater depth regarding the situation surrounding her WWE status during a Twitch live stream, click here to read our report on that. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

(H/T to Fightful for quotes)