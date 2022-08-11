Paige Opens Up About Her Private Photos Being Leaked, Drug and Drinking Issues in WWE

Former WWE Star Paige, now known as Saraya, recently spoke with Renee Paquette on The Sessions for an in-depth conversation about various topics. Here are the highlights:

Being let go by WWE:

“Johnny (Laurinaitis) had called me. It was really chill, like we left on, we parted on good terms, which is really good because a lot of people get bitter or whatever, but I’m just like, I’m really appreciative. I wouldn’t be where I am without them, so yeah, I’m really thankful.”

Working on a book:

“We’re gonna be putting a book together, so I’m excited about that. I’m like a cat. I have nine lives. A lot of people haven’t been through what I’ve been through. People who don’t know me, if I tell them, they are like, ‘Are you ok?’”

Working with Bill DeMott in developmental:

“Honestly, I wasn’t a big fan of Bill. I was a huge fan of Dr. Tom. When Bill took over, it was just a whole shift in energy. It was more like a boot camp or something like that.”

On how she started getting into the party scene when she was in FCW:

“I hadn’t really had a lot of friends still at that point in Florida. I moved into this apartment, and I started talking to my neighbor Michelle. She introduced me to friends. Then I started making more friends in FCW as there’s more girls that were coming in and they’re like, ‘We’re gonna go out’. So I said, ‘Okay, I’ll go out with you.’ Then you just make more friends and more friends. I had this ex-boyfriend that I ended up becoming friends with his friends. You start meeting people and it’s just the wrong group of people. I never really had a childhood because I was constantly wrestling and trying to get to WWE. We started hanging around with this guy that dealt coke and shit like that, so he would constantly have some on him. You’re up all night and you’re paranoid. It was a whole spiral.”

If she was aware that she was spiraling out of control:

“No, not at all. I just felt like I was having a good time. Even on the road, I would constantly want to go out. Then as soon as I got home, I wanted to go out and party because I just felt like I was working all the time and that I deserved to have a good time because we worked a lot. I remember being so exhausted, I was falling asleep in the fuc*ing makeup chair and they were holding my head up. Foxy (Alicia Fox) had her drinking issues. Me and her together aren’t the best. I’m glad she’s sober now.”

On private photos being leaked in 2015:

“I couldn’t believe it was real at first because I was like 19. I was completely fu**ing mortified. I ran out the house, like, ran and I just kept fu**ing running. I’ll always remember this. I was literally just sitting in this bush, because I was just like, if people recognize me, they’re gonna know. I felt so stupid to have trusted this person. It was a lesson learned. I’ll never do that again. I felt so embarrassed. I was already a fu**ing cokehead at this time and loved to drink. It got me to rock bottom where I didn’t want to live anymore. It was awful. I was so fu**ing sad. I remember being like, ‘If my dad is disappointed in me, I don’t think I can be here anymore. It got to that point. I called him. He said, ‘You just have to suck it up. It’s going to hurt for a while. People are going to make fun of you forever, but I just want you to know that I’m still proud of you.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



