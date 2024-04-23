Paige VanZant No Longer With AEW

Paige VanZant has not appeared on AEW programming, but she is still on the talent roster.

VanZant signed with AEW in March 2021, following several appearances on Dynamite. This came after WWE expressed interest in signing her because of the name she created for herself while competing in the UFC. She chose All Elite Wrestling because of the atmosphere and did not want to be under an exclusive contract with VanZant, who makes a lot of money doing OnlyFans and bare-knuckle fighting.

American Top Team (Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and VanZant) faced Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian at AEW’s Double Or Nothing event in 2022. This was her in-ring debut and final appearance for AEW.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about VanZant’s status with the promotion, as she is still listed on AllEliteWrestling.com.

Meltzer said, “No. Even though I know she’s on the roster. She’s not with AEW anymore.”

Bryan Alvarez replied, “What the hell happened? She paid for a long time and then….”

Meltzer added, “She decided she didn’t want to be a wrestler. [If] She wanted to be a wrestler, she would still be there.”