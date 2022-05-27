Paul Wight Speaks Out on The WWE, Sasha Banks and Naomi Situation

AEW’s Paul Wight recently spoke with Submission Radio Australia about WWE’s current situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi, who recently walked out of RAW, leaving the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles vacant.

Wight discussed how it’s sometimes necessary to make commercial decisions despite one’s passion for the industry. He also noticed how talented people frequently believe in something to the point where they feel compelled to take a stand.

“For me to speculate on all of that would just be absurd, because I don’t know,” Wight said. “I haven’t talked to Naomi, I haven’t talked to Mercedes, or Sasha, either. So, I think every talent… fans forget, you know, there’s keywords used every time, there’s opportunity and all these different things, but this is still a business. And as much as we love and everyone has passion for this business, it comes down to a lot of times making business decisions. And sometimes a talent believes strongly in something they have to take that stand.”

Wight went on to discuss his own career and mindset, as well as a golden rule for the industry and other topics.

“I’ve never been put in a position where I felt like I had to make that choice,” he said. “My attitude was always very different in wrestling. I always [felt like] I signed a contract, they pay me to do this. Whatever they want me to do. Whether it’s getting knocked out by a mechanical bull, wear a mawashi and have my ass hang out at WrestleMania and have a sumo match. That was never a thing for me where I was so worried about my character. And I’ve caught grief for that over the years too, [that] I’ve sold too much for these people, I’ve done too much for other people. Everybody’s got an opinion. I always approached this business and never forgot the golden rule, that it’s entertainment, it’s not real, doesn’t matter. Whatever you do last week, most people won’t remember in three or four weeks. And if they do remember it, then that’s a good thing, because you’ve made an impact on a fan. But everyone looks at this business differently. They all have their own business choices and opinions.”

Wight also expressed his hope for things to work out for Banks and Naomi.

“I just hope obviously that Sasha and Naomi find a way to work things out, because they’re two incredible talents that fans really enjoy seeing,” Wight said. “And the only sad thing out of the whole scenario would be them not being able to entertain the fans that I know that they both are very passionate about and love doing. But again, all you can do is sit back and wait and see what happens.”

