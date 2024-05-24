Exclusive: PCO And “Speedball” Mike Bailey Address The Importance Of The TNA Name

The TNA Wrestling Press Pass podcast took place on Thursday, May 23rd, via Facebook. Scott Mitchell (@Scott44Mitchell) of PWMania.com attended the virtual event and spoke with both PCO and “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

The podacst was held in anticipation of Slammiversary, just days before tickets go on sale.

Slammiversary will be held on July 20th at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Stay tuned to TNA Wrestling’s social media for more information.

“Earlier this year in January at Hard To Kill, we saw the return of TNA Wrestling, from IMPACT Wrestling. How important is this change to you to wrestle under the TNA name brand?”

PCO: “To me, TNA got more, not that I wasn’t proud of being IMPACT, but I’m wearing those letters with a lot of pride now. I think the history of the company is pretty great. Starting with Jeff Jarrett and the first-era, to all the big names throughout the years. Sometimes we forget about that, but all the big names in our industry were a part of TNA. TNA now, with the talented roster that we have, for us, it’s just elevating the company to a super major status. That’s the goal for myself, as a team with the other members of the roster.”

“Speedball” Mike Bailey: “My feelings are a little bit different. I have a great fondness for IMPACT and the name IMPACT, and when I started, I started in IMPACT at Hard To Kill in 2022. In just the two years I spent in IMPACT, we saw great change. The company in itself has gone through many changes in different eras, with different looks, and different names. The thing I appreciated the most about the name change is that we saw in those two years the evolution and the growth in just that short time, and compared to when I started, TNA/IMPACT at the beginning of the year was a different company. It had a lot more momentum, it was a lot stronger, and I think for me the return to TNA is a great way to highlight the evolution of the company.”

Subscribe to PWMania.com’s YouTube channel by clicking here and never miss a new video.

You can watch the complete Press Pass below: