People in AEW Are Pushing for MJF to Become a Babyface

People in AEW want MJF to fully embrace the babyface role, Bryan Alvarez stated on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live. Since his return to All Out, MJF has been met with big pops.

Alvarez said, “Ever since he came back, the fans have wanted to cheer him. When he first came back, he was not supposed to be a babyface, he was supposed to be a heel. And they cheered and they cheered and they cheered. Then, for several weeks, they started doing the deal where he would come out before the show and bury the crowd to try to make sure that he was booed during the show because they wanted him to be a heel.”

Alvarez continued, “Well, now they are no longer doing that. Now they are just going with it at this moment. The question is do you go all the way with it or do you do whatever and he ends up being a heel again. What I can tell you is there are people within AEW that strongly believe that they should go with him as a babyface right now. They feel that he could be a massive babyface star for AEW. They think that is what he should do now.”

Alvarez said, “There are people who believe he could be a generational babyface. That was not the intention when he came back but things happen.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF wants to remain a heel and does not want to be a babyface, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

