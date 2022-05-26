PHOTOS: AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) Shows Off Her 2022 Physique

Former WWE star AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) is currently working as an executive producer for the rebirth of the Women of Wrestling promotion. Despite her non-physical position, AJ has maintained her fitness and published images of her body with the following descriptions:

“*spends one week commentating women’s wrestling* @wowsuperheroes”

“sorry i’ve been m.i.a., mama’s been working”

AJ Lee made an appearance on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Wrestling With Freddie podcast in February to discuss a wide range of topics including why she joined WOW Wrestling as an executive producer and commentator. You can check out the highlights of the interview by clicking here.

