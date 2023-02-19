Photos: Sami Zayn Battle Scars from WWE Elimination Chamber Match

As the drama with The Bloodline continued, the main event of Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title over hometown hero Sami Zayn. Click here for more information and photos/videos of what happened.

Zayn left the Bell Centre in Montreal with several welts and scrapes on his back, most likely from The Tribal Chief’s brutal steel chair shots and the back-and-forth action that went in and out of the ring.

WWE tweeted photos of Zayn’s back after the match, which you can see below, but Zayn has yet to comment. You can read the interesting comments Zayn made during the post-show press conference by clicking here.

At WrestleMania 39, Zayn and Kevin Owens are expected to face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

You can see the aforementioned photos below: