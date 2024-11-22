Planned Match For AEW Full Gear Revealed

At least one more match is set to be added to the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view schedule.

The main event is slated to feature AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy. Other notable matches include AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander, Jay White vs. Hangman Page, MJF vs. Roderick Strong, and Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley.

On Thursday night, AEW announced that AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita will defend against Ricochet. A recent report has indicated another upcoming bout.

According to Fightful Select, another women’s battle is expected, most likely starring Deonna Purrazzo who will meet Anna Jay. This will be Purrazzo’s first match since September 6th. It was claimed that her absence from the ring was not due to injuries.