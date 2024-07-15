Plans In Place For AEW To Put On A Major Stadium Show In The United States

AEW is planning another major show, and the venue looks interesting if they go through with it.

AEW has held a few stadium shows in its short history, including in New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium and in the United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium. In 2023, the London event was the most attended in AEW history.

They will run London again next month, on August 25th. Swerve Strickland, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, is expected to face Bryan Danielson in the main event. Toni Storm, the women’s champion, will defend her title against Mariah May in another confirmed bout.

AEW currently has an agreement with the Dallas/Arlington/Ft. Worth area for a multi-week residence for ROH and AEW Collision. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that this isn’t the only event planned for the area.

According to the report, several people in the Dallas/Arlington area have said All Elite Wrestling intends to bring a large-scale event to the area in 2025. To make matters even more interesting, several sources suggested that it could be a stadium show comparable to “AEW’s biggest event.”

Fightful was informed that local officials could make an announcement about the show by the end of the year. It is still unclear what the event will be called or when it will occur.