Possible Hint That Alexa Bliss Will Be Reuniting With Bray Wyatt Soon

During the Firefly Funhouse segment on this week’s SmackDown, WWE may have dropped another hint that Alexa Bliss is reuniting with Bray Wyatt.

The segment began with someone playing with Undertaker action figures before switching to Wyatt, who was playing the role of producer. He was seen watching a promo he did two weeks ago in which he stated that he wanted to face the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber and that they should run. This past Monday, Lashley mentioned Wyatt on RAW, hinting at their expected WrestleMania Goes Hollywood match.

The two hands playing with the action figures appear to be Bliss’ hands. If this is Bliss, the segment comes at an interesting time for the company, as WWE has been teasing for several weeks that Bliss will align herself with Uncle Howdy and Wyatt. This included after her Royal Rumble match, when they aired a video of a playground and Howdy.

Bliss’ box from when she was aligned with Wyatt could be seen during the Firefly Funhouse segment.

Bliss hasn’t been seen on television because she reportedly took a break from WWE. The company was aware of it prior to the Royal Rumble.

During this segment, WWE may have dropped another hint about a former star joining Wyatt and Howdy.

