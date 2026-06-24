Possible New Championship And Women’s Tournament Being Planned In TNA

A new championship could be heading to TNA Wrestling’s women’s division.

Backstage reports indicate that internal discussions have taken place regarding the creation of a women’s mid-card title within the company.

However, no official decision has been finalized at this point, and details surrounding the championship, including its name and design, remain unknown.

The timing of a potential announcement is also up in the air. While there has been talk of news emerging in the near future, recent creative changes within TNA could affect those plans.

Separately, there has also been internal discussion about a women’s tournament slated for July, though no details regarding format or participants have surfaced as of yet.

(H/T: Fightful Select)