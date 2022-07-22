Possible Spoiler and Backstage News on WWE Return Plans for Edge and Beth Phoenix

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are expected to return in storylines.

Edge is scheduled to appear on Monday’s SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW from Madison Square Garden, as PWMania.com previously reported. While he has not been confirmed for the RAW broadcast, WWE intends to bring him. Edge is rumored to make a comeback to continue his feud with Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, who have vowed to ruin Rey’s 20th anniversary party and will be competing against The Mysterios on RAW.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Phoenix will also appear on Monday’s RAW. Additionally, Edge and Beth are scheduled to attend WWE SummerSlam. Although it is not confirmed, it is likely given how they are being brought in that they will be on the SummerSlam card.

This new report could indicate that WWE is aiming to have Edge and Beth build to an angle or match at SummerSlam, which could end up being a match against Balor or Priest and Rhea Ripley, but nothing has been confirmed. Due to a brain injury, Ripley has been sidelined since mid-June. It is unknown if she will ever be able to compete again or if WWE will bring a new female Superstar to The Judgment Day.

Edge and his wife last competed together at the WWE Royal Rumble in January. They defeated The Miz and Maryse. That was Beth’s first match since the 2020 Royal Rumble Match, and her first tag team match since WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

According to previous reports, WWE intends to reintroduce Edge as a babyface. WWE started broadcasting new mystery teaser clips during the Money In the Bank event, and it’s been said that these promos are for Edge’s return. The videos are available below. Since being booted from The Judgment Day on June 6 RAW by Priest, Ripley, and their newly-added member, Balor, Edge has not appeared on WWE TV. After the beating that night, Edge was carried from the ring on a stretcher, and the storyline update from WWE stated that he was transferred to a nearby hospital with brain injuries. Later that week, during WWE’s The Bump, there was another update on Edge’s injury storyline. It stated that Edge had a non-displaced orbital floor fracture, which was discovered when he had orbital CT scans at a hospital.

This week’s earlier reports about WWE’s plans to bring back Edge as The Rated R Superstar can be found at this link.

