Possible Spoiler for WWE Clash at the Castle Main Event

The following is a possible spoiler for WWE Clash at the Castle’s main event.

According to PWInsider, Solo Sikoa, the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, is backstage at the show in Cardiff, Wales. It is possible he will make his main roster debut tonight.

Sikoa’s name has been floating around for weeks as a possible main roster call-up, and there was even talk of him joining Jimmy and Jey in The Bloodline last year.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Karrion Kross and Scarlett are both backstage and also could make an appearance.

