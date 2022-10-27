Possible Spoiler: Interesting Name Backstage at AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite appears to be the night when we see some major returns.

As previously reported by Fightful Select, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are expected to return to AEW very soon, at the very least in a backstage capacity. A tweet from referee Bryce Remsburg also seemed to hint at some unannounced names appearing on the show.

According to an update from Fightful, Don Callis is backstage. So, if Callis is backstage at the show, Kenny Omega is almost certainly there, or they are preparing for his imminent return.

For tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, the following matches and segments are advertised:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

* #1 Contenders Match: FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter