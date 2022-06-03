Possible Spoiler on Return and Heel-Face Turn at Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Lacey Evans is backstage at the Hell In a Cell go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight.

There is no news on whether Evans will appear tonight, but she is currently backstage. As previously stated, Evans was supposed to return on this week’s RAW, but that didn’t happen, and WWE subsequently moved her back to the SmackDown roster sometime between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening.

According to an update on Evans’ plans, despite the babyface reactions her recent series of vignettes generated, WWE intended for her to play a heel on SmackDown. According to PWInsider, WWE has resumed preparing a babyface run for Evans on RAW. There has since been another alteration, with the new plan calling for Evans to return to her previous role as a heel on the blue brand.

Evans did not appear on RAW, but she did act as the Grand Marshal for NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race on Sunday. Click here to see that video, as well as Evans’ associated tweets feeding conjecture about her whereabouts.

