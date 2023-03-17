Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Creative Plans For Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus are set to team up against Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania 39, and it was recently reported that the storyline will have “twists and turns” in store.

Earlier this month, WRKDWrestling reported that Trish would turn heel at some point, writing, “The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through Summerslam.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com mentioned the rumor in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer said, “Regarding rumors of Trish Stratus going heel and facing Becky Lynch at Summerslam, we had heard those prior to Stratus appearing on television in the sense she was going to turn heel on this return. The only thing confirmed was that there were twists and turns coming.”

