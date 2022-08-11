Possible Spoiler: Two Former WWE Stars Scheduled for SmackDown

It appears that two former WWE stars will appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown.

Members of the former WWE stable Hit Row may be returning to the company in the near future.

As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis is currently scheduled to attend Friday’s SmackDown taping from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to a recent report from PWInsider. In an update, Ashante “Thee” Adonis is also scheduled to be at SmackDown.

The future of “B-Fab” Briana Brandy is unknown, and the former Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is now known as Swerve Strickland, the AEW World Tag Team Champion.

It was mentioned that there has been a lot of discussions this week about Francis possibly returning to the WWE. Then it was made known that Adonis would also be attending SmackDown.

The first season of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E was previously hosted by a rapper and former NFL player Francis. He has apparently been replaced by WWE Hall of Famer Lita as the show’s filming recently resumed.

On SmackDown for the WWE Draft on October 1, 2021, Hit Row was brought from WWE NXT to the main roster. The group lacked direction on SmackDown, and on November 4 of that year, B-Fab was released, allegedly because of budget cuts. On November 19, more budget cuts were implemented along with the release of Swerve, Francis, and Adonis. At an MCW independent event in March, the group, without Swerve, came back together as The HitMakerZ.

There is currently no information available regarding whether the former Hit Row members are being brought to SmackDown to make a comeback to the company or whether this is connected to A&E programming.

