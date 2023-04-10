Possible Spoiler: WWE Reportedly Planning To Split Up Stable Soon

There are indications that WWE will split up Damage CTRL soon.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY formed Damage CTRL at last year’s SummerSlam event, marking Triple H’s first significant creative initiative after succeeding Vince McMahon.

They’ve been heavily pushed on television since then. At WrestleMania 39, Damage CTRL lost to Trish Stratus, Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch, and Lita.

Bayley hinted that she might be taking a break from WWE in a cryptic message she sent after the show, “And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end. Bye”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bayley was pulled from last week’s WWE RAW at the last minute. Click here for the latest news on her WWE status including a spoiler.

A non-title match between SKY and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is scheduled for tonight’s episode of RAW, according to WRKD Wrestling.

In addition, WRKD Wrestling stated, “It won’t be long before you start to see the cracks form in Damage CTRL.”

