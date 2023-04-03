Possible Spoiler: WWE Star Could Be Returning On Tonight’s RAW

Matt Riddle’s return to WWE television could be just hours away.

Riddle was written off from WWE TV on December 5 after being viciously attacked by The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa on RAW. WWE created the angle after Riddle failed a second drug test in 2022. Riddle was expected to enter rehab after violating WWE’s wellness policy earlier this summer. Riddle later confirmed to going to rehab.

Last Friday, it was reported that Riddle had received a creative pitch, and that when he returned, he would be on the RAW brand.

According to PWInsider Elite, Riddle is in Los Angeles in preparation for tonight’s RAW. It has yet to be confirmed that he will return here, but he reportedly was not backstage at WrestleMania 39 over the weekend.

WWE usually likes to have surprises on the RAW after WrestleMania, so this could fit the bill.

WWE is reportedly planning to have Triple H open the show, followed by a major main event with an unknown partner on tonight’s RAW. Click here for spoilers on tonight’s RAW plans.