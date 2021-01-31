Possible Spoilers and News For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble

Here are some final news and notes heading into tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV.
* Asuka and Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
* While plans could change, Fightful.com is reporting that the men’s Royal Rumble match is expected to close the PPV. PWInsider.com is reporting that Drew McIntyre vs. Bill Goldberg is scheduled to open the PPV and the women’s Rumble match will take place in the middle of the show.
* Here are the updated betting odds for the PPV from BetOnline.ag:
Men’s Rumble (Top 5)
Daniel Bryan +125 (favorite)
Edge +300
Seth Rollins +300
Brock Lesnar +400
Bray Wyatt +1000
Women’s Rumble (Top 5)
Bianca Belair +180 (favorite)
Alexa Bliss +265
Rhea Ripley +350
Ronda Rousey +1600
Bayley +1000
Roman Reigns (-800) is the favorite against Kevin Owens (+425) while Drew McIntyre (-400) is the favorite against Bill Goldberg (+125).
There was a late shift in odds for the men’s Rumble match which Rollins being a favorite on several sites.
