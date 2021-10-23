Possible Spoilers: Latest On Rumored Debuts At Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling’s 2021 Bound For Glory PPV takes place on Saturday night at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV.

It was previously reported that former WWE star Braun Strowman is expected to debut with Impact Wrestling at Bound For Glory.

According to Fightful.com, there are multiple companies interested in signing Jonah (formerly Bronson Reed) including both NJPW and Impact Wrestling. A Bound For Glory debut was reportedly discussed at one point but a source was not confident about Jonah making an appearance.

Buddy Matthews (formerly Buddy Murphy) is another name that has been rumored to debut at Bound For Glory. Matthews even teased an appearance with the following tweet:

“No longer with I be Bound by restrictions… Glory is simply persevering through tough times!”