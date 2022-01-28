Possible Spoilers: Three Former WWE Stars Seemingly Confirmed For The Royal Rumble

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event is this coming Saturday night and multiple names have been rumored to be surprise entrants. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that the following names are in St. Louis and are expected to be in the women’s Rumble match…

* Melina Perez

* Aksana

* Ariane Andrew aka Cameron

Aksana has been inactive in wrestling since she was released by WWE in June of 2014.

As of Friday morning, 21 out of the 30 entrants in the women's Rumble have officially been announced by WWE.