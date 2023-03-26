Possible Surprise In Store For Top WrestleMania 39 Match

The first night of WrestleMania 39 is less than a week away, and one of the big matches on the card is Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match.

The night of the match is still unknown, but WWE has planted an easter egg that could lead to more than what most fans expect.

There have been hints that Balor will bring back his Demon gimmick, with Edge even going so far as to ask Balor to play his alter ego in a recent promo segment.

According to Pwinsider Elite, WWE is bringing in former star Gangrel, who has ties to Edge and Christian from their time in The Brood during the Attitude Era. The group is best known for their iconic entrance, which involved coming up through a ring of fire on stage.

It has not been confirmed that Gangrel will appear at WrestleMania, but he may play a role in the match, whether as part of a Brood entrance with Edge or as a ringside equalizer with Damian Priest.

Although the original purpose of cage matches was to prevent outside interference and keep competitors in the ring, as seen in previous matches, those days are long gone so WWE could book a way for there to be interference from the heel group.