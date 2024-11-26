Powerhouse Hobbs Reveals Struggles With Depression After Injury Requiring Surgery

Powerhouse Hobbs told Renee Paquette about his torn patellar tendon injury, which kept him out of AEW for several months this year.

Hobbs said, “When the injury happened, it was a pop. I was shot over ten years ago and it felt just like that. We were in Daily’s Place and I was like, ‘Okay, nobody has a gun in here.’ I didn’t get shot, but I couldn’t extend my leg. I’m in the main event, national TV, IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Jon Moxley. The ref is checking on me. I’ve survived a lot of shit and I’m not going to die from this injury, so I tried my best to continue. It was one of those things where I look back at it, and for me personally I did the right thing. Maybe from a medical standpoint I should have said no, but my grandma and grandpa didn’t raise no punks. People paid to see me in action. I felt like I disappointed a lot of people.”

“I was on a roll. Once the injury happened and I found out I was going to need surgery, the depression sunk in. I’ve been depressed before. When my brother got murdered, he pushed me out of the way and took six bullets to the chest. I took one to the forearm. All these feelings start coming back. All these ‘what ifs’ and ‘what am I going to do now?’ I didn’t know what I was going to do. Obviously, in our sport, people get injured, and things happen. For me, I’m greedy. I didn’t want to give up anything. If I could have taped my knee up and went, I would have done that. It’s one of those things where everyone is telling me that things happen for a reason. I didn’t want to hear anything. I didn’t give a shit about anybody, didn’t want to hear what they had to say. I knew where this could have taken my career. Watching my brother get murdered, it brought back all the feelings of ‘what if. what’s going to happen now?’ It brings a lot of anger in my heart.”



