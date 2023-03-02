Powerhouse Hobbs Wins Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match On AEW Dynamite

Powerhouse Hobbs found success in a chaotic Face of the Revolution Ladder Match by grabbing the ring above the ladder. After the match, Hobbs attempted to confront Samoa Joe, but security blocked his path. As Hobbs sat in a chair and grinned, Wardlow came out and destroyed all the security guards.

The victory means Hobbs will challenge Wardlow or Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship next week.

Konosuke Takeshita, Ortiz, Komander, Action Andretti, Sammy Guevara, Powerhouse Hobbs, Eddie Kingston, and AR Fox were among the wrestlers who competed in the ladder match.

