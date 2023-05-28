Previewing AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 From Las Vegas, Nevada (5/28/2023)

In a Memorial Day Weekend full of wrestling events, AEW’s flagship show Double or Nothing will emulate from the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight, Sunday, May 28th.

The buy-in will begin at 7pm est, with the main card beginning at 8pm est. Here is a look at the matches for the card:

Trios Match – The Hardys & Hook vs. Ethan Page & The Gunns

Currently, this is the only match scheduled for the preshow. With a card full of stipulation matches, this is one of them. Ethan Page will be forced to hand over his contract to the Hardys and Hook with a loss.

Unsanctioned Match – Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page W/Sabu as special enforcer:

This match would have been good just as a regular match, but an unsanctioned match with no rules is what we will get. Adam Cole and Chris Jericho will go one on one, with Sabu as the special enforcer. Even at 58 years old, I’m expecting to see Sabu involved in the match in some capacity.

AEW World Trios Championship – The House Of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass:

We have not seen much of the Acclaimed since they lost the AEW Championship. It will be nice to see them back with Daddy Ass to take on a House of Black team that has been on a roll as of late.

AEW TBS Championship – Jade Cardgill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie:

I am happy to see Taya get another shot at the TBS Champion. She is undoubtedly Cardill’s biggest opponent and test to date. It will be interesting to see if AEW puts the belt on Valkyrie or continue to move along with Cardgill. Which begs the question, if Valkyrie doesn’t beat her, then who will?

AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match – Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage:

While this is an intriguing match, it’s interesting how this went about becoming a ladder match so quickly, and pretty much out of nowhere. Either way this is a good match for Wardlow to have against one of the most antagonistic heels in AEW.

AEW International Championship Blackjack Battle Royale – Orange Cassidy (c) against 20 other competitors:

Orange Cassidy has been the most featured champion in all the AEW Champions on tv. And while AEW may decide to keep the title on Cassidy, it would be a nice change of pace to see a fresh new face come out of this as champion.

AEW World Tag Team Championship – FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett W/Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee:

I’m for one am very happy to see the titles back on FTR. They are the most complete tag team in AEW and one of the best tag teams in wrestling today.

It is also nice to see Mark Briscoe being on this card, even if it’s as a special guest referee. Look for Briscoe to surely be involved in the outcome of this match.

AEW Women’s World Championship Jamie Hatter (c) vs. Toni Storm:



While I like the talent in both factions, it just feels like The Originals against The Outcasts have been in a feud that continues to go on, when it really should have ended already. Even though this is a one on one match, look for all six women to get involved in this match.

Anarchy In The Arena Match – The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club:

The build up to this match has been good and it is also the official reunion of Adam Page with his fellow Elite members. While I’m sure there’s going to be chaos with these teams in this match, I’m just not sure this is the best match and way to utilize the talent that is in it?

AEW World Championship – MJF (c) vs. Jack Perry vs. Darby Allen vs. Sammy Guevara:

Any match with MJF is a great match. While I’m not a huge fan of fatal four ways, if there has to be one, I do love the fact that the four pillars of AEW are in this match together!

