Prince Nana on How He Was Signed by AEW, ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ by Kanye West as The Embassy’s Theme

On this week’s “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone welcomed Prince Nana.

Prince Nana discussed how The Embassy won the ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship at ROH Final Battle. He discussed the group’s reformation, the art of the wrestling promo, managers who influenced him, his royal family in Ghana, mentoring Private Party, and other topics.

Prince Nana discussed how he was signed by AEW:

“One of my producers, we were having a business meeting that morning going over plans for the rest of the year and moving on. We were doing it early. It was August. I had just gotten back from Los Angeles doing some Independent dates out there. I don’t want to say that I was thinking to myself, ‘Is it time for me to hang it up?’ I don’t want to say that, but I was contemplating more like, ‘What more can I do to give back as much as I can to the wrestling business without seeming selfish’ Being on TV is an opportunity. It’s not something that everybody gets. So I wanted to make sure I gave back in some kind of way. But anyway, we were sitting down having our discussion. It was probably 1:30 or two o’clock in the afternoon. Yes, I’ve been to the AEW shows in the past because I have a ton of friends who are supportive of me and they know that I support the product, and boom, I got a text out of nowhere from one of the executive producers at AEW. He was like, ‘Hey, listen. Are you local? Are you in the area? We had a little discussion and next thing you know, boom.”

“You know Prince Nana has a lot of money, so money is not an issue, So Prince Nana, boom, was in Boston, Massachusetts. We got the Tully Blanchard situation out of the way. You know, he’s a great legend that I respect and there’s nobody’s shoes that I would like to fill more than Tully Blanchard. Everything that I did in the wrestling business came together in one day. I always remember that day and I’ll always remember all the people involved. I met Tony Khan that day. I met him before, but I met him again that day, and what a great meeting we had.”

On whether The Embassy will resume using “Diamonds Are Forever” as ring entrance music, as they did in ROH:

“I’m waiting for Tony Khan to cut the check (they laugh). Once Tony Khan cuts the check, we’re gonna get exclusive rights for ‘Diamonds are Forever’ by Kanye West. But you know, Kanye’s been acting weird lately. But the one that I really want to get the rights for is ‘Drugs’ by my good, good, good, good, good, good, good, good friend, Lil’ Kim. If we could get the ‘Drugs’ instrumental, that would get The Embassy where we need to be back as far as music, but I don’t care about the music. You can give me ‘Ebony and Ivory’ and we’ll walk to the ring with that”

